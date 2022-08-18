What Really Happens When Leaves Absorb Light #shorts

Have you ever wondered what really happens when leaves absorb light?

In this video, Peter Hore, a professor of chemistry at University of Oxford, explains how leaves transform sunlight into energy! ☀️

According to Peter, a series of electron transfer reactions happen as soon as a leaf absorbs sunlight, which SPARKS the entire photosynthesis process. ⚡

Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you think the photosynthesis process is cool!