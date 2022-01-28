God is Calling You to Intercede and How to Get Your Lost Loved Ones Saved (9-27-2009)

God Desires IntercessionI was praying in the spirit on September 21, 2009 when I received this word:This is what I desire of you that you would spend your hours lying before Me in intercession. There I will reveal My Glory to you. There I will reveal My Truths to you. There I will tell you what to do as the days grow dark and this world approaches the end.It is there I desire My People to be ever seeking My Face and to do My Will, sharing My Heart for the lost. For did I not send My only begotten Son for just that purpose to save the lost? To bring them back to Me?It is here in My Presence that you will find peace. It is here that you will experience Me here, crying out for those who do not know Me.Lay aside the cares of this world, the thoughts about your needs. Did I not say in My Word to seek first My Kingdom and all these things you need would be added unto you? Why then do you worry so for what you will wear or what you will eat? Am I not a wealthy Father, well able to provide all you need and more? Am I not able to take care of you, My Little Flock?Stop wandering and wailing in the world and focus on My Purpose to save the lost, and you will find your every need met in the earth and much, much more!I am calling out to My Intercessors fall on your faces and cry out to Me! Wail for your lost loved ones, for your unsaved families and friends, for the lost you do not know! Call on My Name, the only name that can save them from destructions to come!Cry out! Weep for them, My Children while there is yet time for them to be saved! There is no better use of your time. Come! Share My Heart!Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060You can find more by Glynda at: