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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/gage-unleashed/
Richard Gage, founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, joins me to discuss his current work at RichardGage911.com, including his podcast, Richard Gage UNLEASHED!, his upcoming 2022 9/11 Truth Film Festival livestream, his weekly webinars, his work with the Lawyers' Commitee for 9/11 Inquiry and their upcoming film, 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. We also reflect on the 21st anniversary of the "catalyzing and catastrophic" events of September 11th and discuss what motivates us to do this work.