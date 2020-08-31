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Adult film star Ron Jeremy now facing sexual assault charges involving 17 victims
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66 views • August 31, 2020
Adult film star Ron Jeremy is set to be arraigned on Monday on 20 additional rape and other sexual assault charges involving 12 more women and a teenage girl in attacks dating back to 2004, bringing the number of alleged victims to 17.
Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty in June to allegations that he raped three women and sexually assaulted another in separate attacks going back to 2014.
Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty in June to allegations that he raped three women and sexually assaulted another in separate attacks going back to 2014.
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