(Interview: Larry Pierce 2/2) Control Society Through the Administrative State

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•2020 USA when government nationalized most private manufacturing
•Hyperinflation and full debt reset in the global economy
•Leave the cities to grow food one-way forward
•Food banks overwhelmed USA
•Movement away from office space to home office 2020
•Locking down a population before global food shortages start
•Cfact.org
•Incredible premiums on physical gold or silver
•Do you remember what was happening in the world before the lock downs
•Preparing for less food production globally
•2024 Global Liquefaction Event
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