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(Interview: Larry Pierce 2/2) Control Society Through the Administrative State
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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35 views • April 29, 2020
How the pandemic changed our world with more personal intrusion and how food is not being produced or delivered during the most important planting & harvesting months across the planet. Where does the economy go from here and how will you be able to thrive during the changes. So where does A.I and human redundancy fit in your lives?

•2020 USA when government nationalized most private manufacturing
•Hyperinflation and full debt reset in the global economy
•Leave the cities to grow food one-way forward
•Food banks overwhelmed USA
•Movement away from office space to home office 2020
•Locking down a population before global food shortages start
•Cfact.org
•Incredible premiums on physical gold or silver
•Do you remember what was happening in the world before the lock downs
•Preparing for less food production globally
•2024 Global Liquefaction Event

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Larry Pierce HOME http://www.lawrencepierce.ca/

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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org

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Keywords
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