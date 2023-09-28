Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3174a - [JB]/Fed Will Not Take Blame For The Depression, Costco Sells Gold
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3174a - Sept 27, 2023

[JB]/Fed Will Not Take The Blame For The Depression, People Buying Gold From Costco


The [WEF] plan is dead, all the people see is the economy falling apart and they are now blaming the installed corrupt people and the [CB]. Down she goes. The people are now seeing what a depression looks like and the people are now buying gold from Costco. It has begun.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

