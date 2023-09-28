X22 REPORT Ep 3174a - [JB]/Fed Will Not Take Blame For The Depression, Costco Sells Gold

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3174a - Sept 27, 2023
[JB]/Fed Will Not Take The Blame For The Depression, People Buying Gold From Costco
The [WEF] plan is dead, all the people see is the economy falling apart and they are now blaming the installed corrupt people and the [CB]. Down she goes. The people are now seeing what a depression looks like and the people are now buying gold from Costco. It has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
