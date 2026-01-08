BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NICK PITRUZELLO (Algo Cowboy) - Macro Insights & Trading Algos in a Turbulent World
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
6 views • 2 days ago

Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/

presents

Freedom International Livestream

January 8, 2026, Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Guest: NICK PITRUZELLO (Algo Cowboy)

Topic:  Macro Insights & Trading Algos in a Turbulent World

https://www.youtube.com/@AlgoFactory

Bio:

Nick Pitruzzello is a serial entprepreneur with a professional background in sales and business development. He also spent 20 years with an insurance company which is one of the largets in the Fortune 500.

He started trading silver on margin in 2011 and left "Corporate America" to move into the cryptocurrency sphere in 2017.  He's since been a full time day and swing trader and primarily trades Forex markets while investing in precious metals and cryptocurrency.

Nick co owns Algo Factory, which teaches people who to systematically trade their preferred market, whether that's crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, metals, or otherwise.

 

Special Guest Host/s:

Warren Monty Quesnell

              Facebook

Founding Host:

 

Grace Asagra, RN MA
http://graceasagra.com

https://rumble.com/c/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

WELLNESS RESOURCES

  • Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

              2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

Keywords
trumptradingfinancialstabilityalgoshegememony
