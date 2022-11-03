Legalism vs Walking by Faith - Righteousness by Faith (7/13)

Paul says a man is justified by faith apart from observing the law. James says a person is justified but what he does and not by faith alone. How are we to understand this apparent conflict? If you are proof text oriented, you can make one text fight against the other; but actually there's a very clear harmony between the two texts when we look beneath the surface and understand that living by faith is an experience, not a one-time event. The Holy Spirit should be working on our hearts right now, prompting and nagging us about something in our lives that need changing. The nagging is the Spirit bringing guilt in an effort to propel us to resolve it—to make things right with God and those we’ve wronged. Do you hear anything? Are you listening? Or are you cramming so much busyness into your life that the Spirit is muted? After watching this segment of Righteousness by Faith, you’ll clearly see the harmony between what Paul and James were saying; and you’ll understand how to respond to that spiritual nagging and find a peace in your life that only the Lord can produce! Please visit our site for more in-depth articles and videos about what God is trying to do to save humanity. You’ll be amazed at the effort God exerts to save you and me! https://www.wake-up.org

