Legalism vs Walking by Faith - Righteousness by Faith (7/13)

Paul says a man is justified by faith apart from observing the law.
James says a person is justified but what he does and not by faith
alone. How are we to understand this apparent conflict? If you are proof
text oriented, you can make one text fight against the other; but
actually there's a very clear harmony between the two texts when we look
beneath the surface and understand that living by faith is an
experience, not a one-time event.
The Holy Spirit should be working on our hearts right now, prompting and
nagging us about something in our lives that need changing. The nagging
is the Spirit bringing guilt in an effort to propel us to resolve it—to
make things right with God and those we’ve wronged. Do you hear
anything? Are you listening? Or are you cramming so much busyness into
your life that the Spirit is muted?
After watching this segment of Righteousness by Faith, you’ll clearly
see the harmony between what Paul and James were saying; and you’ll
understand how to respond to that spiritual nagging and find a peace in
your life that only the Lord can produce!
