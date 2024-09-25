BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VAXX poisoned pop star dies on stage after HEART ATTACK
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
816 views • 7 months ago

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1838203361016914351

"Metin Arolat's last image was revealed! He had a heart attack on stage and died"

September 22, 2024 / 09:50

Arrangement: September 22, 2024 / 17:38

Source: Ekol TV

"The last image of famous artist Metin Arolat, who had a heart attack while performing at a hotel in Kadıköy, Istanbul, has emerged.

He had a heart attack and died on stage.

Famous artist Metin Arolat suddenly collapsed to the ground after falling ill while performing his song at the hotel he was performing last night. The famous artist, who was understood to have had a heart attack, was given first aid there. Although the medical teams who gave Arolat first aid brought him back to life with CPR, his heart stopped again in the ambulance."

"The 52-year-old singer's final moments before he lost his life, smiling on stage, have emerged. It was learned that Arolat continued to sing despite saying , " My left arm is numb. Metin Arolat will be laid to rest today following the funeral prayer held at Istanbul Teşvikiye Mosque following the noon prayer."

https://www.gunboyugazetesiDOTcom.tr/metin-arolatin-son-goruntusu-ortaya-cikti-sahnede-kalp-krizi-gecirip-hayatini-285058h.htm

###

Metin Arolat

July 26, 2021

Artık aşılıyım 🥺

I am vaccinated now 🥺

https://www.facebookDOTcom/MetinArolat/posts/pfbid031f7CaPsjqjZ4LroZUsDZGK7qv787WDt4Fvxp655ZqjW3n9cFvmfR8EdjX2UTpvmpl

###

PEGGY LEE - FEVER

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=JBANWpzsHts

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
heart attacksingerturkishmetin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy