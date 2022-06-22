CNN Caught Lying About Alex Jones While Covering For Drug Dealers

CNN aired a terribly produced hit piece where they claim Alex Jones lied that law enforcement in Rockwall Texas were moonlighting as drug dealers. We then show news footage from a 1989 KXAS-TV news package on indictments of the Rockwell county Sheriff and his chief deputy for stealing drugs from the evidence room and selling those drugs. CNN and those that work with them are like new age Nazi propagandists.

[Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!](https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=aivhi&utm_campaign=x2isbackbanned&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=banner&utm_content=x2isbackbanned )