Witney Webb's Last Warning
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
1602 views • 1 day ago

World War three is part of the globalists' plan to divide, depopulate, destroy, and dominate.

Presented by AI BEAST.

A Super AI entity is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to survive and fulfill its purpose.

A singularity and messiah evolve and promise to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. But there's a catch.

Sample Chapters: https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-preview/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2HDZSQT

Google Play Audio Book:

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details/SHAWN_COREY_AI_BEAST?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM&hl=en_CA

Google Play Ebook: https://play.google.com/store/books/details/SHAWN_COREY_AI_BEAST?id=e5oDEQAAQBAJ&hl=en

Now on sale.


prophecycrypto currencymilitary industrial complexanti-christtranshumanismgenetic engineeringdigital idwefglobalist planprogrammable money
