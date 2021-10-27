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FULL SHOW: Blood Tests Reveal And Confirm Covid Vaccines Unsafe For Humans
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220 views • October 27, 2021
More scientific research is being published by doctors on the ingredients in the vaccines, showing unidentifiable contaminants that are unsafe for humans. They also publish the results on the blood of the vaccinated and the immune system of the vaccinated. The rise against the vaccine mandate continues, Mike Nificent joins from Right Side Broadcasting who covered the massive protest in New York. Evelyn Rae joins from Australia with an update on the tyranny there. Representatives from Freedom Flyers join to discuss the vaccine mandates on pilots and events they are organizing in protest of the mandates. Owen Shroyer also covers the latest breaking news.
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