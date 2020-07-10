Heavyweight Boxer Blows Whistle On Child Trafficking In Hollywood - David Nino Rodriguez

David "Nino" Rodriguez is an American heavyweight boxer. He was formerly ranked number 13 in the world by the WBC and number 12 by the WBA while 11 in the world by the IBA.

During training for one of his fights, Rodriguez survived a brutal knife attack, the result of which was a near-death experience and a facial scar that runs clear from his ear to his chin.



David began telling others about his story through an anti-bullying campaign that started organically but has now begun to pick up momentum. He speaks to detention facilities and school districts openly sharing a story of himself being bullied and in return being a bully to others.



David’s book, “When The Lights Go Out: From Survivor to Champion” recounts his journey back from the brink of despair.



Recently, David made headlines after posting a video exposing human trafficking and child pedophile rings prevalent throughout the upper echelons of the entertainment, sports and political communities.