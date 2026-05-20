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Sarah Westall on Decentralize.TV: Technocratic Control, AI Worlds and Human Resistance
Health Ranger Report
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To learn more, visit: https://sarahwestall.com/


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- Welcome and Introductions (0:00)

- Sarah Westall's Fitness and Nutrition (2:04)

- Discussion on Power Outages and Data Centers (3:06)

- Surveillance State and Data Centers (6:15)

- Technological Control and Human Resistance (23:55)

- MK Ultra and Mass Mind Control (26:21)

- Impact of Technology on Mental Health (42:30)

- Practical Privacy Steps for Families (51:20)

- Sarah Westall's Legal and Media Efforts (52:21)

- After Party and Future Plans (58:45)

- Russian Language Barriers and Multilingual Capabilities (1:08:32)

- Neurology and Language Learning (1:10:16)

- BrightLearn Audiobooks and Language Translation (1:11:32)

- Multilingual World and Knowledge Decentralization (1:13:13)

- Lightning Round and Geopolitical Issues (1:15:20)

- Faith and Technocratic Control (1:17:53)

- UNA (Unincorporated Nonprofit Association) Benefits (1:20:40)

- Food Supply Issues and Quality Control (1:26:51)

- Preparedness and Decentralization Strategies (1:34:26)

- Health Ranger Store Products and Supply Chain Challenges (1:35:41)


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