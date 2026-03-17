Beginning with atmospheric swells from the Hammond organ, the Rhodes MK8 adds lush, spacious chords, both feeding into Leslie speakers for swirling, modulated tones, Sparse, syncopated organ lines weave beneath rich Rhodes voicings as poetry is spoken, with freeform shifts in tempo and dynamic interplay driving an intimate, expressive palette throughout the set, The organ occasionally swells into soulful runs, while the Rhodes delivers gentle melodic counterpoint, leaving ample space for the work



[Intro]

[Eerie synth swell]

[Heavy industrial drum hit]

[Low, distorted bass hum]



[Verse 1]

The bankers collude in the shadows so deep,

Printing their money while the people just weep.

QE and bailouts, a rigged Ponzi game,

Leaving the masses to shoulder the blame.



[Chorus]

It’s a global catastrophe, debt piling high,

Fiat illusions are starting to die.

Gold and silver—the truth shines bright,

While paper empires burn in the night!



[Verse 2]

Greenspan’s deregulation, a dagger so sly,

Wall Street laughed as the markets went dry.

Lehman collapsed, AIG got its cut,

Taxpayers bled for the elites’ glut.



[Chorus]

It’s a global catastrophe, debt piling high,

Fiat illusions are starting to die.

Gold and silver—the truth shines bright,

While paper empires burn in the night!



[Bridge]

[Tempo increases]

[Aggressive delivery]

The eurozone trembles, the dollar’s on fire,

Central banks stoking the funeral pyre.

They’ll lock you in chains with digital ID,

But freedom still grows like a rebellious seed!



[Verse 3]

[Drums drop out, building back slowly]

Commercial real estate—a ticking bomb,

Jamie Dimon whispers, "The end will be long."

Branches are closing, the layoffs begin,

While they stash their gold in a vault deep within.



[Guitar Solo]

[Shredding, chaotic distortion]



[Chorus]

It’s a global catastrophe, debt piling high,

Fiat illusions are starting to die.

Gold and silver—the truth shines bright,

While paper empires burn in the night!



[Outro]

So stack your resources, prepare for the fall,

The system’s corruption will swallow them all.

Decentralize now, reclaim your right...

Or kneel to their CBDCs—

[Sudden Stop]

—And lose the fight.



[End]

