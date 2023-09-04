https://gettr.com/post/p2pt1ki790b
MATTA OF FACT 8.31.23 at 2pm: The CCP Economic Ticking Time Bomb
中国的房地产公司进入离岸市场，向西方投资者借钱，却无偿还意愿。然而，美国华尔街和金融机构却在帮助中共对人民撒谎。
Communist China's real estate companies have entered the offshore market, borrowing money from Western investors with no willingness to repay. However, Wall Street and financial institutions in the United States are helping the CCP to lie to the people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.