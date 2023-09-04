Create New Account
33 views
Published 20 hours ago

MATTA OF FACT 8.31.23 at 2pm: The CCP Economic Ticking Time Bomb

中国的房地产公司进入离岸市场，向西方投资者借钱，却无偿还意愿。然而，美国华尔街和金融机构却在帮助中共对人民撒谎。

Communist China's real estate companies have entered the offshore market, borrowing money from Western investors with no willingness to repay. However, Wall Street and financial institutions in the United States are helping the CCP to lie to the people.


