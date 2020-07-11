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Household Toxins Series - Episode III: Toxins in the Bathroom
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47 views • July 11, 2020
Join Dr. Group as he explores common toxins in the home that may be disrupting your health. In this special series, we identify hidden sources of toxins and provides simple solutions to make your home a clean, organic place that promotes a healthful life for you and your family.
Bathrooms can be a toxic environment and a breeding ground for harmful organisms. In this episode, Dr. Group covers how harmful chemicals, bacteria, and mold end up living in your shower, toilet, and even your toothbrush. Find out what actionable solutions you can take to get rid of and maintain a clean bathroom free of toxins.
To learn more about cleansing and body detoxification visit http://ghc.us/1rj
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
Bathrooms can be a toxic environment and a breeding ground for harmful organisms. In this episode, Dr. Group covers how harmful chemicals, bacteria, and mold end up living in your shower, toilet, and even your toothbrush. Find out what actionable solutions you can take to get rid of and maintain a clean bathroom free of toxins.
To learn more about cleansing and body detoxification visit http://ghc.us/1rj
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
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