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PATTERNS OF DEMOCRAT PARTY ELECTION FRAUD [2020-11-05] - DINESH D'SOUZA (VIDEO)
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58 views • November 09, 2020
DINESH D'SOUZA does a great job of explaining the blatant election fraud in the USA during the 2020 national election. He gives several confirmed examples of the things that are easy to prove. Additional problems are that the DNC is caught doing these same illegal activities year after year, and instead of getting embarrassed and stopping these wrongful activities, the DNC simply doubles down each election and is getting better and more blatant at these immoral and unlawful acts. Why is it that only the DNC, and not the RNC, is always committing voter fraud? Could it be the silent majority in the USA is NOT Commie bastards? Will the RNC stop this activity with court cases and turn around the stolen election, or will the RNC have to get as unscrupulous as the commies in all future elections? Will Voter Fraud by the DNC be the straw that breaks the camel's back and bring forth a Civil War/American Revolution in the USA? If so, people need to realize that Democrats in the USA would be massacred during such an event since they are the non-gun owners that are anti-2nd amendment, anti-military, and anti-law enforcement.
Note: Most people have no clue that ELECTIONS ARE FAKE, but the massive voter fraud caught again this year is helping to wake some people up. Until the people are allowed to vote for NO GOVERNMENT, then elections WILL ALWAYS be fake. Both political parties work for the same bosses, and it is the people (aka CITIZEN SLAVES) that always lose the election and the government always wins. If you are registered to vote, you are giving IMPLIED CONSENT to slavery; if you CAST (aka Dark Magic Spell) your vote you are giving EXPRESSED CONSENT to slavery. If you voted for a slave master, you have no right to complain, you wanted to remain a slave, and you got your wish. Voting for the lesser evil is a false paradigm you must Wake Up From if you ever want to become CONSCIOUS! Once again, THE PEOPLE ALWAYS LOSE EVERY ELECTION, AND THE GOVERNMENT ALWAYS WINS EVERY ELECTION -- PLEASE WAKE UP! It is the people against the government, not the Right against the Left!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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Dinesh D'Souza
https://www.dineshdsouza.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Most people have no clue that ELECTIONS ARE FAKE, but the massive voter fraud caught again this year is helping to wake some people up. Until the people are allowed to vote for NO GOVERNMENT, then elections WILL ALWAYS be fake. Both political parties work for the same bosses, and it is the people (aka CITIZEN SLAVES) that always lose the election and the government always wins. If you are registered to vote, you are giving IMPLIED CONSENT to slavery; if you CAST (aka Dark Magic Spell) your vote you are giving EXPRESSED CONSENT to slavery. If you voted for a slave master, you have no right to complain, you wanted to remain a slave, and you got your wish. Voting for the lesser evil is a false paradigm you must Wake Up From if you ever want to become CONSCIOUS! Once again, THE PEOPLE ALWAYS LOSE EVERY ELECTION, AND THE GOVERNMENT ALWAYS WINS EVERY ELECTION -- PLEASE WAKE UP! It is the people against the government, not the Right against the Left!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dinesh D'Souza
https://www.dineshdsouza.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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