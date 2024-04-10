I'll Give Up My Eyes! 1 month Old Puppy Tearfully Accept His Miserable End

Pets in Love





Would you like dogs like these? Let's try doing a survey. Circuela was found with her left eye swollen, necrotic. She was still very small and no one knew what happened to her. It seems she was abandoned because of this strange eye condition. A passerby discovered her by the roadside. They quickly called this man over. He is famous for rescuing dogs in the area.

Immediately after taking the baby in, The man took Circuela to the vet. And as predicted, the left eye couldn't be saved. A surgery took place. It was incredibly successful.





