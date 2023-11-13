Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #191 - 12NOV23 - CoHost: Paul Reno Guest: Pokerface Paul Topete!
Published a day ago

The two Pauls (both compelling Nationalists) are running for President as independents. Tonight they debate on why each should be president and how the first 100 days of their Administration will play out. Great callers during hour 2!


big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolholocausthidden handilluminatiholohoaxsatanistswhite nationalistbioweaponsworld governmentinternational jewsynagogue of satanmodernapfizerpokerfacegiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationnever forgive never forgetpaul topetepaul reno

