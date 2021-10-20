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SYSTEM COLLAPSE TIMELINE, WHITEDOVE PREDICTIONS, RECOVERING CRYPTO AND MORE
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400 views • October 20, 2021
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Crypto currency expert, David Veksler, joins the program to discuss how to recover your lost cryptos and how to protect yourself from theft and loss. But before we get into that, I discuss the coming system collapse timeline and some incredible information from Whitedove's newly released yearly report. I also discuss my own research into what you can do to protect your assets ahead of the coming collapse. You can learn more about Michelle Whitedove and get her latest report at https://MichelleWhitedove.com -

Learn more about David Veksler and see if he can help you recover your loss cryptos or learn how to invest safely at either https://thebitcoinconsultancy.com/ or https://walletrecovery.info/

Goto https://godsharvest.co/ to save over $100 on a months supply of the world's most nutritious organic bioavailable superfoods. Food your body was meant to have!

Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

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Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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bitcoinfarmingmoneycryptopredictioncrypto currencytimelineexpertwalletdavid vekslermichelle whitedovesystem collapse
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