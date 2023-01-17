"THE WALKING DEAD" - 5G & Patents to Turn People Into Zombies, Never-ending Viruses - Todd Callendar & Lisa McGee



mariazeee

Todd Callendar & Lisa McGee from https://vaxxchoice.com/ join Maria to discuss US Department of Energy patents that virtually turn human beings into zombies through the COVID-19 injections, flu shots, and in multiple other ways.

Todd and Lisa take us through a never-ending cycle of programmable viruses and illnesses now inside of human beings, all made possible through EMF signals, with humans now being considered "antennas".

