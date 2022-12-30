Pastors & fake Christians repent of redefining Bible verses & cowardly traitor or judgment by demons

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, must repent of their redefining Bible verses and their cowardly traitor treachery against God, or else, judgment by demon armies will come upon them. God will rapture the real Christians who are defending them, as the real Christians get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, and poisoned by flesh-eating bacteria HIV AI nanite biochemical weapons, and their families slaughtered, and incomes cut off, and attacked by demon spirits in their rooms, and receive hundreds of other attacks, and then nothing will restrain the demon armies anymore, and the demon armies will confiscate the “Jezebel-worshipping” religious Christian horde’s children, and shave the heads of the “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christian hordes, and rip off the “cross-dressing men’s pants” of the religious Christian hordes in order to rape them, and castrate the genitals of the religious Christian hordes, who are allowing this evil to take over their Western feminist nations and worshipping Jezebel. Restore the original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God back to the Church even if all your church donators leave you in anger & disgust & terror, and expose all the evil even if millions of assassins come to try to kill you and slaughter your family, and warn the 6 billion humans and church donators 100% of the truth we shared to you by risking our lives so that all your church donators will think you are a crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac just like they thought Jesus was crazy, if you have Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Do not insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & sterilizing & diluting & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truth that we real Christians warned & exposed & taught & shared & informed them in our daily sermons for decades every day, in order to make it safe for yourselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators. The instant that they followed Jezebel in “witchcraft rebellion” and redefined Bible verses to follow Sananda Jesus in the 1960s, and threw off their women’s head coverings to have their heads controlled by the fallen angels, they lost spiritual discernment and God’s spiritual protection, and they were headed to breeding this most wicked hippy’s grandchildren generation and a downward spiral to judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Corruption can be slowed down by us real Christians for a while, but it cannot be stopped, and once corruption of society begins, it will eventually rot to the core.





