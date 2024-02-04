Is Macron losing control of France? Are food shortages imminent!?

Jim Ferguson joins Steve Gruber to discuss the escalating situation in France as Police are withdrawn from country areas to protect government buildings in the cities.





The globalists appear to be truly fearful not only in France but across the European continent as millions of farmers and protesters fight back.





The protests are spreading to other nations and the globalists have failed to contain them. You don’t want to miss this.





#France #FarmerProtests #Macron #EU





https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1753803519683895769?s=20