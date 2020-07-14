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Opportunities Are Encoded In Your Name, Your Resume Has Nothing To Do With It
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88 views • July 14, 2020
Resumes aren't shit..., everything is based off of your Judeo-Masonic gematria "Birth coding". This fact can be proven in any court or town-hall with thousands of example on files.
Everything is encoded in your "Animal Farm" birth certificate, including your blood type. This nation was created by the Swiss-German Pagans and the Masonic network is alive and well. Every "Zip Code" is a Masonic Shakedown Franchise. All your local business, politicians, all local government employees (elected or appointed) are Judeo-Masonic born-to-be Masonic puppets. Bank = 322 (Squares) on it!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
Everything is encoded in your "Animal Farm" birth certificate, including your blood type. This nation was created by the Swiss-German Pagans and the Masonic network is alive and well. Every "Zip Code" is a Masonic Shakedown Franchise. All your local business, politicians, all local government employees (elected or appointed) are Judeo-Masonic born-to-be Masonic puppets. Bank = 322 (Squares) on it!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
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