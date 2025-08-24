Child Custody Battles: Are Fathers Set Up to Fail? - Joe Rued

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comJoe Rued grew up in Minnesota, earned a degree in philosophy, and built a career in business development before his life was redirected by a custody case involving his son. After marrying in 2014 and welcoming his son later that year, he faced the devastating reality of abuse and a court system that repeatedly failed to protect his child. Despite presenting evidence, expert testimony, and even sworn admissions that state investigators filed false allegations against him, the courts relied on perjury and denied his custody rights. He successfully fought off one petition by Child Protective Services, but subsequent rulings ignored due process and forced him into supervised visitation, framing his refusal to deny abuse as “endangerment.” His case now sits before the Supreme Court of the United States, raising critical questions about constitutional protections, government misconduct, and whether citizens can truly enforce their rights when the system itself violates the law.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: