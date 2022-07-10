Emergency Saturday Broadcast! World On Fire - Sri Lanka Overthrown By Populist Uprising, EU Rocked By Farmers Battling Globalist Takeover

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Meanwhile, the Georgia Guidestones have been destroyed, UK PM Boris Johnson resigns, Japanese leader assassinated, and Putin threatens nuclear war. This is the great destabilization promised by Klaus Schwab, and only exposing it can stop the next phase of the total collapse -- tune in live for this emergency Saturday show and once it's archived, share it with everyone you know!