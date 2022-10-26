UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Fraude e historia inventada

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
El papa católico romano a menudo ha sido la figura religiosa y política más poderosa de la tierra. Esto es un hecho hoy, a pesar de que el papa ya no tiene a su disposición los ejércitos y las armadas de los pontífices romanos del pasado. El papado es importante para el catolicismo romano, que está destinado a jugar un papel significativo en los últimos días antes de la segunda venida de Cristo. Por tanto, debemos dedicar tiempo para entender el papado en relación con la iglesia y con el mundo. ¿Cómo surgió el oficio papal? ¿Qué significado tiene para hoy?
