❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 20-21

▪️Ukrainian forces continue to use drones to attack Russian rear regions. In the Moscow region, air defense units successfully intercepted a drone over the Elektrostal urban district.

▪️The Russian border areas, including Kursk region, are also under attack. One of the AFU drones was earthed by EW means in the Rylsky district.

▪️Russian forces, in turn, launched targeted strikes against military facilities on Ukrainian territory. In the occupied part of the DPR, the temporary deployment points of the AFU on the territories of a hospital and a mine in Selydove came under fire.

▪️Meanwhile, the offensive activity on the frontlines decreased amid bad weather. At the same time, near Kreminna, Russian troops managed to slightly expand their zone of control in the Serebryansk forestry area.

▪️Russian forces are not relenting their onslaught on the southern flank of the Avdiivka fortification. Over the past few days, Russian Armed Forces assault detachments have gained a foothold in the west of the Vineyards gardening community and continued their offensive.

▪️On the Orikhiv sector, the AFU launched a series of attacks by small groups on the Robotyne-Verbove line. Russian troops repelled each of the attacks, forcing the enemy to retreat to their original positions with losses.

▪️At the same time in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian Marines continue to hold the central part of Krynky. Thanks to the redeployment of fresh forces, the enemy managed to take positions in the woods to the south of the village.

