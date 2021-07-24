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Discovered by Accident - The Unknow Ain Dara could be a Twin of Solomon’s Temple? [22.07.2021]
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23 views • July 24, 2021
The mysterious Ain Dara temple is the best-preserved example of Syro-Hittite religious architecture from the late second and early first millennia BC. It is elaborately decorated with basalt sculpture and reliefs. It also contains enigmatic larger-than-life human footprints carved into the temple’s stone thresholds, a feature unique to the building. The Temple is believed to be a close parallel to the contemporary Temple of Solomon, which is at the moment only known from descriptions in the Hebrew Bible.
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llen Star - 15 hours ago
It's a no secret that there were civilization of giants in the past. The Bible, other religious scriptures, and oral traditions of long existing tribes have clear description of them.
9,657 views Premiered Jul 22, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4T2EzN9xdjs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4T2EzN9xdjs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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