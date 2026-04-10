"This is a choice between peace & war." - Kuomintang leader Zheng Liwen of Taiwan after her talks with Xi Jinping - clip 5 of 5

"This is a choice between peace and war." - Kuomintang leader Zheng Liwen of Taiwan after her talks with Xi Jinping... with the Press.

Adding: Fresh post, of radar tracking image shown, here description:

Two Iranian Meraj Airlines passenger planes are en-route to Pakistan, likely carrying the Iranian negotiating team, though it’s unclear who is on board. (a sign that the meeting may take place... if not canceled by Iran, as was discussed prior?)

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports that a ceasefire announcement in Lebanon is expected.

Adding: it's Free, to Read!

NEW SUBSTACK ARTICLE!

Xi–Zheng Meeting Sends Clear Signal: Peaceful Reunification Framed as Strategic Imperative for China’s Future

Author: Xu Jijun, founder of Han Tang Zhi Ku Analytical Centre

On the morning of 10 April 2026, inside the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, met Zheng Liwen, Chair of the Kuomintang. The encounter marked the first meeting between leaders of the two parties in a decade. It unfolded at a moment of mounting global instability and heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, giving it both historical weight and immediate political relevance.

The meeting was not merely ceremonial. It articulated a shared position that people on both sides of the Strait seek peace and oppose division. It also set out a political direction aimed at returning cross-Strait relations to a path of peaceful development, with the stated goal of eventual peaceful reunification.





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