© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Airborne Troops Take Ukraine Airfield
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • March 13, 2022
The advanced units of the Russian Airborne Forces carried out landings from helicopters by landing method, organized an all-round defense around the airfield and ensured the reception of the main landing forces.
The video shows the actions of the Airborne Forces unit, as well as the weapons of the paratroopers, which include anti-tank guided systems and mortars.
Particular attention in setting tasks was paid to prevent harm to civilians and the safety of the property of the airfield.
The video shows the actions of the Airborne Forces unit, as well as the weapons of the paratroopers, which include anti-tank guided systems and mortars.
Particular attention in setting tasks was paid to prevent harm to civilians and the safety of the property of the airfield.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.