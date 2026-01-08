How Maduro's Arrest Exposed the Deep State's Hemisphere Hub





Kristy Allen connects the dots behind the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro—and why this single event may be the catalyst for collapsing a global deep state network that has trafficked drugs, rigged elections, and destabilized nations for decades.





From the courtroom in New York to the streets of Caracas, Allen unpacks the hidden threads linking:





Venezuela’s Election Fraud Empire: How Smartmatic and Dominion voting machines—born in Caracas—were used to steal elections in over 70 countries, including the United States in 2020.





The CIA’s Dark Alliance: Whistleblower revelations that the CIA outsourced election rigging, drug trafficking, and intelligence operations through Venezuela—with ties stretching to the Bush family, Hezbollah, and beyond.





The Real Power Behind Maduro: The shocking role of his wife, Cilia Flores—a trained lawyer and political operative described as “the real power behind the throne”—and her family’s deep ties to international cocaine trafficking.





A Silent Cleanup Already Underway: What if the arrests have been happening for years? Allen examines the quiet resignations of CEOs, politicians, and officials since 2019—and why a strategic, behind-the-scenes dismantling may be preventing civil unrest while systematically removing corrupt players.





Trump’s Long Game: Why exposing the 2020 election theft had to wait—and how Maduro’s capture is not just about Venezuela, but about reclaiming sovereignty, enforcing international law, and setting the stage for a global financial reset.





This isn’t just another news story. It’s an intelligence brief on how one raid in Caracas could unlock Pandora’s Box—and why the deep state’s last strongholds are now crumbling in plain sight.





