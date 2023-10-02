Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SO, NO ONE CARES ABOUT ACTUAL FREEDOM ANYMORE? HAVE WE ALREADY GIVEN UP?
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
148 Subscribers
34 views
Published a day ago

Becuz freedom means gathering in numbers, supporting our message and public response, becuz we have the right to. FREEDOM has to be practiced.. or it's just words. Freedom is an action word y'all. It's not individual prepping to go hide in a hole somewhere, chased down and eventually ... Yeah. You get it. THATS NOT FREEDOM. THAT HAS ZERO CHANCE OF FREEDOM. But yet, all these prepped channels talk about freedom. And I now ask you... Is YOUR freedom already gone then or what? "No"? THEN PROVE IT. It's now or never guys. Our last chance to use our rights we pretend to care so much about is now. Do you care or not? Becuz this is all. There's nothing else but the opportunity and failure to take opportunity. Everything else is just your reasons. You can explain that to God, one way or the other. Refusing his help everyday... I think cowards won't fare well. Up to you but time is now. WE HAVE TO GET TOGETHER. hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
freedompreppingsurvival

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket