How the Initiation of Crisis Gets America to WAR

As if taking a walk in the park on a beautiful sunlit morning, Patrick Clawson, the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), a key organization within in the Israel lobby (AIPAC), confidently and with no shame, describes the age old methodology used by the United States and Israel for starting wars. The idea of this methodology is to provoke war while appearing to not be the provocateur. In less than 2 minutes, Patrick Clawson shamelessly confirms that which every so-called conspiracy nut has been talking about for decades. If it is true that "Out of the mouth the heart speaks" then it might be safe to assume that this presentation also represents the psychopathic ideology of one of the most powerful and influential lobbies in Washington DC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).



Former AIPAC staffer MJ Rosenberg was reportedly in the room when WINEP was founded and described the organization as "an AIPAC controlled think-tank that would disseminate the AIPAC line but in a way that would disguise its connections."



This video has been on Youtube for along time and has been referenced in a number of conspiracy documentaries. I have never seen it contextualized, nor have I seen an introduction to or bio on the speaker. Aside from the backdrop, it was not clear to me the forum in which this presentation took place. What this guy says and how he says it, is deeply demonstrative and even surreal. But I am glad to see it, because it sheds light on my observations of my world and confirms my intuition. This is prime A example of the consciousness that pervades within our government and in the power structure that directs it.



Let us not be surprised nor deceived.