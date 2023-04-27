Create New Account
The LAST week of 2022 | Just getting the LAST things DONE before the NEW YEAR starts
Published a day ago |

Originally published on the 30th of Dec 2022

Another busy week has passed by and I am so glad when the renovation in the basement is done. We are powering through and I am glad that I can upload this video in time!! Tell me what you are doing "in between those days"! So are you doing anything between Christmas and the New Year's Eve?

