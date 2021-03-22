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Catherine Austin Fitts - The Black Budget
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457 views • March 22, 2021
The Black Budget: What Does It Mean to US Federal Budget, the Economy and You?
Are financial fraud and market manipulations actually mechanisms for financing the black budget and centralized government necessitated by high-tech secrecy?
Catherine Austin Fitts presenting at Secret Space Program Conference 2014 -- June 28/29, 2014 -- San Mateo, CA
Are financial fraud and market manipulations actually mechanisms for financing the black budget and centralized government necessitated by high-tech secrecy?
Catherine Austin Fitts presenting at Secret Space Program Conference 2014 -- June 28/29, 2014 -- San Mateo, CA
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