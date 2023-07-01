Prophecy News Bootcamp - Part 1

World Events in Light of Bible Prophecy
1 - Wars and threats of wars with racial uprisings will increase
2 - The State of Israel (May 14, 1948)
3 - Jerusalem united under Jewish control
4 - The Russian and Allied invasion of Israel
5 - Global Government
