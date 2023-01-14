Glenn Why I’m 'FULL OF JOY' despite my family’s DARK year

Create New Account
January 13, 2023


Glenn’s family has had a tough year, he says. His children are facing tough battles, and as a parent, it’s easy to feel helpless. But, despite it all, Glenn says he’s still ‘FULL OF JOY.’ Why? In this clip, Glenn explains the two reasons he’s still able to find happiness despite all the difficult times. He explains why it’s vital to not just remember the good times, but to savor the bad ones as well: ‘Remember, the storm will pass.’



