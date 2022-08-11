Drink Along w #beerandgear 44 Firestone Walker Mind Haze Hopical Crush IPA 3.0/5

The last of the box from Firestone Walker is todays Drink Along.Hopical Crush IPA runs 6.2 for the ABV. The IBUs are 25 and the SRM is given as a 6.

"A double dry hopped explosion of tropical Mai Tai inspired flavors, including pineapple and orange. "

That's how she is billed but we'll see about that.

Hops: Mandarina, Cascade, El Dorado, Mosaic, Chinook, Idaho 7, Strata, Sabro

Malts: 2-Row, White Wheat, Torrified Wheat, Munich, Roast Oats, Rolled Oats, Rice Hulls

Yeast: Ale

" Mind Haze Hopical Crush IPA is a copiously hopped beer bursting with tropical flavors. It begins by accentuating the original Mind Haze hop blend with Strata, which offers up bold pungent fruit and a touch of cannabis. The beer is then double dry hopped with twice the amount of hops than usual—ultimately totaling more than five pounds of hops per barrel. This is a beer with massive flavors that will have you dreaming of Mai Tai's on a faraway island. "

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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