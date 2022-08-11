Drink Along w #beerandgear 44 Firestone Walker Mind Haze Hopical Crush IPA 3.0/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last of the box from Firestone Walker is todays Drink Along.Hopical Crush IPA runs 6.2 for the ABV. The IBUs are 25 and the SRM is given as a 6.
"A double dry hopped explosion of tropical Mai Tai inspired flavors, including pineapple and orange. "
That's how she is billed but we'll see about that.
Hops: Mandarina, Cascade, El Dorado, Mosaic, Chinook, Idaho 7, Strata, Sabro
Malts: 2-Row, White Wheat, Torrified Wheat, Munich, Roast Oats, Rolled Oats, Rice Hulls
Yeast: Ale
" Mind Haze Hopical Crush IPA is a copiously hopped beer bursting with tropical flavors. It begins by accentuating the original Mind Haze hop blend with Strata, which offers up bold pungent fruit and a touch of cannabis. The beer is then double dry hopped with twice the amount of hops than usual—ultimately totaling more than five pounds of hops per barrel. This is a beer with massive flavors that will have you dreaming of Mai Tai's on a faraway island. "
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr