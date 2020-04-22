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Respiratory Therapist Speaks Out - Restored!
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8077 views • April 22, 2020
Please pass this video on. I have been told YouTube deleted the original. We have suffered a world-wide coup without a shot being fired. True to form, the enemy has used every trick in the book, especially the Hegelian Dialectic, (Problem-Reaction-Solution). This is for all the marbles. Please visit my website that's dedicated to the fruit of a five year legal battle that is ongoing. A permanent injunction, arbitration order for all Americans has been won. Enforcement is now the key. When the people get the backbone to claim their true birthright and untangle themselves... just maybe, God will provide those who trust in Him with the blessings & responsibilities required.
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