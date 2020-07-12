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CELESTE SOLUM : THE SOCIALIST PSYOPS OPERATIONALIZED DURING COVID
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532 views • July 12, 2020
Produced by Veritas TV who posted on YT on 10 Jul 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCX0urlHFNI
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This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCX0urlHFNI
Please Subscribe to this channel and hit the bell!
Support the show by becoming a premium member: http://www.veritasradio.com/subscribe...
For one-time sponsorship: https://paypal.me/melfabregas
Please consider supporting VERITAS TV on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/VeritasRadio
Donation via Cash app: https://cash.app/$melfabregas
Link to original broadcast: http://www.veritasradio.com/radio.php
For Part 2 of any of our interviews, subscribe at http://www.veritasradio.com in order to support an impartial, censorship/commercial-free platform.
Download our RSS feed with one full year of segment 1: http://www.veritasradio.com/vs.rss
Web: http://www.VeritasRadio.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook/veritasshow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelFabregas
*** Please LIKE / Comment / Subscribe to This Channel! ****
This portion is being provided as a courtesy from Veritas Radio. To listen to more of this exclusive interview proceed to http://www.veritasradio.com
Celeste's Web site is: https://SHEPHERDSHEARTS.LIFE
Celeste's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shepherdshear...
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