Dutch activist: Watch Germany elections, could rock EU - Eva Vlaardingerbroek with Tucker Carlson, clip

Dutch activist: Watch Germany—elections could rock EU

The EU has overreached with its power grab, and that’s about to backfire, Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek tells Tucker Carlson.

🗣 When asked how far European populations are from “some kind of revolution,” she replies:

“I think we need to have all eyes on Germany. I think what is going to happen there with the elections, whether AFD is going to end up becoming the biggest party, that is going to make a huge difference in terms of our future.”

👉 Pushback is inevitable, she adds, given how much power the EU has granted itself.

“I do feel there are going to be cracks, let’s say, in that foundation over the next couple of years.”