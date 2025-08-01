BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Designing your root zone
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

Trick of the trade for fuller, more vital root systems that produce higher yields, better pest resistance and faster (way faster)growth.

This is pro tip stuff... you wont hear this from some lame ass "gardener" trying to sell ypu some stupid shit or useless classes. Im not sure what to dp about the fact that no one in this space is putting out any REAL actual substance as far as really growing plants goes. All the nuance, pest mitigation, strain strategy... circumstancial mitigations, etc... they dont habe shit to offer... its ridiculous 

if you have quesrions and want ACTUAL helpful information about growing food for real, hit me up

[email protected]

Keywords
trumpfoodgardenusafaminegrowrations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy