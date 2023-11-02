Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fail: US terrorist Nuclear Missile Test Flops; Why Minuteman III ICBM 'Anomaly' Will Haunt Biden Amid Two Wars
channel image
White Knight
10 Subscribers
12 views
Published Thursday

The US terrorist military was forced to shoot down its own missile after a test-fire went awry. American officials said that an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California on November 1. However, there was an "anomaly" during the launch, because of which the missile had to be "terminated" mid-flight. Watch

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket