☢️British Officer Calls to Arm Ukraine with Nuclear Weapons

At the Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa, British Army Colonel Richard Kemp reportedly called for the UK to assist Ukraine in developing its own nuclear weapons as part of a strategic partnership. The statement was shared by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, who is attending the event.

UK public figures are now openly entertaining nuclear escalation in Europe

Retired British Colonel: UK and Europe Fear Putin, Lack Capability to Send Troops to Ukraine

Retired Colonel Richard Kemp has acknowledged that Britain and other European countries are not seriously considering sending troops into Ukraine—not out of strategy, but fear. They are afraid of provoking Russia and, more importantly, they simply don’t have the military capability to do so.

Zelensky’s Week Ends in Disaster

Germany refused to send Taurus long-range missiles, and Russian forces continue advancing west. Even Bild calls it a "jet-black week" for Zelensky.

NUKES OVER EGO? Europe’s 'effete elites' risk global war just to look tough against Russia

European leaders are "desperately playing with fire in a bid to sabotage diplomatic efforts (meant) to end the Ukraine conflict," the Strategic Culture writes.

“Furthermore, what the foolish [German] chancellor is actually revealing is how WEAK European leaders are,” the news outlet underlines.

According to the article, among the participants "in a pathetic contest to see who can be the toughest against Russia" are:

🇩🇪Friedrich Merz—a rich corporate lawyer who failed Germany’s economy—now wants to send Taurus missiles (just like his Nazi grandpa, the brownshirt mayor who dreamed of destroying Russia).

🇫🇷Emmanuel Macron — publicly humiliated by his own wife yet poses as Europe’s "strongman."

🇬🇧Kier Starmer — Too busy dealing with "a vendetta from cheated rent boys burning his property" to lead Britain.

The trouble is that these “effete, elite Europeans are running the risk of starting a NUCLEAR WORLD WAR with their puny games,” the news outlet warns.

Earlier, Merz announced that Germany has lifted all range restrictions on weapons sent to Ukraine, allowing strikes deep into Russian territory. Russia, in response, warned that Merz’s comments undermine peace efforts and risk escalating the conflict.

💬🏁 NATO and Russia to Hold Naval Drills Simultaneously in the Baltic

Both NATO and Russia will conduct naval exercises in the Baltic Sea at the same time next week. Experts quoted by Bild warn of a high risk of incidents or provocations.

NATO kicks off its annual Baltops drills in early June, as it has for over 50 years. This time, Russia is deploying its fleet for exercises a month earlier than usual, involving 20 warships.

Military analysts caution the fleets could come dangerously close. German Navy reserve officer and CASSIS fellow Moritz Brake notes the situation may escalate, even if a direct clash is unlikely. He cites potential incidents like Russian aircraft flying over NATO ships or blockades at sea.