© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon : FOX News is a "Scam"
Follow
1
Share
Report
210 views • January 22, 2022
And Twitter "can suck it !!". FOX did not televise "LIVE" Trump and his supporters at the Arizona rally in December. Thousands showed up and they still did not even talk about it after the fact or showed any highlights of the rally. FOX news is now considered a news network that betrayed its Trump supporters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.