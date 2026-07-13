The Globalist Endgame: Truth They Don’t Want You To See

Are you tired of the narrative? From the toxins in our air and food to the technocratic surveillance state, it’s clear that the architects of this world are planning our downfall. In this video, we expose the Luciferian agenda, connect the dots to Bible prophecy, and reveal why holding firm to the truth of Christ is your only hope in these end times. The system is crumbling—it’s time to stop complying and start standing for the Truth.





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