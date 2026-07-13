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The Globalist Endgame: Truth They Don’t Want You To See
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Are you tired of the narrative? From the toxins in our air and food to the technocratic surveillance state, it’s clear that the architects of this world are planning our downfall. In this video, we expose the Luciferian agenda, connect the dots to Bible prophecy, and reveal why holding firm to the truth of Christ is your only hope in these end times. The system is crumbling—it’s time to stop complying and start standing for the Truth.


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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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chemtrailsprophecyspiritual warfaremark of the beastend timesbiblical truthawakenon-compliancesurveillance stateglobalist agendaexpose the truthfinal dayschristian nationalism2 timothy 3food toxicitychristian worldviewstate of the worldprepare for the future
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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