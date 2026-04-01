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Trump serves Israel, not America — Iranian diplomat
💬 "I think we are witnessing a very big change of his [Trump’s] message ‘Make America Great Again’. Now it’s changed: Make Israel Great Again. He’s serving the Israeli regime, not the American people," Iran’s ambassador to the UK Ali Mousavi says.
Inside US society there are a lot of debates on the necessity of the Iran war, he adds, but due to the power of the Israeli lobby, the Trump administration doesn’t intend to finish it.
Adding, from shown on satellite photos, lots of damage:
New satellite images reveal damage to equipment warehouses, maintenance facilities, and deployment sites used by the US Army in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.