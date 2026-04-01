Trump serves Israel, not America — Iranian diplomat

💬 "I think we are witnessing a very big change of his [Trump’s] message ‘Make America Great Again’. Now it’s changed: Make Israel Great Again. He’s serving the Israeli regime, not the American people," Iran’s ambassador to the UK Ali Mousavi says.

Inside US society there are a lot of debates on the necessity of the Iran war, he adds, but due to the power of the Israeli lobby, the Trump administration doesn’t intend to finish it.