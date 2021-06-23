© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Killing With Glee: The Politics of Fear and Starvation.
Follow
0
Share
Report
142 views • June 23, 2021
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: https://twitter.com/ChrisBlec/status/1405557435125927937
ARRR WARS Episode IIII "Twitt Twats" https://twitter.com/pontificatingb/status/1404881267590504449
Get The Vaxxx Script: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ab3TLgKOW0B/
British Airways is not in ‘crisis talks’ with the government about vaccinated pilots https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO
"Vaccinated" People Are Not Allowed To Go Near Their Newborn Baby for 8 Days https://www.bitchute.com/video/iUMHYichc6xq/
SHOCKING NEW DISCOVERY: AstraZeneca Generates ‘Severe Capillary Leak Syndrome’ http://thetruereporter.com/shocking-new-discovery-astrazeneca-generates-severe-capillary-leak-syndrome/
Atmospheric Viricides Deployed Into Public Air Spaces And Public Schools: Is This “Epa Approved” Air Safe? https://truthcomestolight.com/atmospheric-viricides-deployed-into-public-air-spaces-and-public-schools-is-this-epa-approved-air-safe/
Food shortages now ‘inevitable’ due to labour crisis, industry warns https://www.thegrocer.co.uk/supermarkets/food-shortages-now-inevitable-due-to-labour-crisis-industry-warns/657227.article
UK meat industry cuts production as Brexit labour shortages bite https://www.ft.com/content/e0663ada-b8e8-40bf-aa85-da518712cfa8
McDonald's french fries, carrots, onions: all of the foods that come from Bill Gates farmland https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/mcdonald-s-french-fries-carrots-onions-all-foods-come-bill-n1270033
Kissinger Quote 1974
https://larouchepub.com/other/1995/2249_kissinger_food.html
Yellen says US economy well on the way to post-COVID recovery https://www.dispatch.com/story/business/2021/06/17/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-says-us-economy-bouncing-back/7718431002/
Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’: https://gadgets.ndtv.com/internet/news/mark-cuban-titan-token-price-cryptocurrency-market-crash-trading-defi-protocol-shark-tank-2466865
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: https://twitter.com/ChrisBlec/status/1405557435125927937
ARRR WARS Episode IIII "Twitt Twats" https://twitter.com/pontificatingb/status/1404881267590504449
Get The Vaxxx Script: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ab3TLgKOW0B/
British Airways is not in ‘crisis talks’ with the government about vaccinated pilots https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO
"Vaccinated" People Are Not Allowed To Go Near Their Newborn Baby for 8 Days https://www.bitchute.com/video/iUMHYichc6xq/
SHOCKING NEW DISCOVERY: AstraZeneca Generates ‘Severe Capillary Leak Syndrome’ http://thetruereporter.com/shocking-new-discovery-astrazeneca-generates-severe-capillary-leak-syndrome/
Atmospheric Viricides Deployed Into Public Air Spaces And Public Schools: Is This “Epa Approved” Air Safe? https://truthcomestolight.com/atmospheric-viricides-deployed-into-public-air-spaces-and-public-schools-is-this-epa-approved-air-safe/
Food shortages now ‘inevitable’ due to labour crisis, industry warns https://www.thegrocer.co.uk/supermarkets/food-shortages-now-inevitable-due-to-labour-crisis-industry-warns/657227.article
UK meat industry cuts production as Brexit labour shortages bite https://www.ft.com/content/e0663ada-b8e8-40bf-aa85-da518712cfa8
McDonald's french fries, carrots, onions: all of the foods that come from Bill Gates farmland https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/mcdonald-s-french-fries-carrots-onions-all-foods-come-bill-n1270033
Kissinger Quote 1974
https://larouchepub.com/other/1995/2249_kissinger_food.html
Yellen says US economy well on the way to post-COVID recovery https://www.dispatch.com/story/business/2021/06/17/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-says-us-economy-bouncing-back/7718431002/
Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’: https://gadgets.ndtv.com/internet/news/mark-cuban-titan-token-price-cryptocurrency-market-crash-trading-defi-protocol-shark-tank-2466865
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.