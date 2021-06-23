BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Killing With Glee: The Politics of Fear and Starvation.
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
917 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
142 views • June 23, 2021
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com

Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto


Intro vid: https://twitter.com/ChrisBlec/status/1405557435125927937

ARRR WARS Episode IIII "Twitt Twats" https://twitter.com/pontificatingb/status/1404881267590504449

Get The Vaxxx Script: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ab3TLgKOW0B/

British Airways is not in ‘crisis talks’ with the government about vaccinated pilots https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO

"Vaccinated" People Are Not Allowed To Go Near Their Newborn Baby for 8 Days https://www.bitchute.com/video/iUMHYichc6xq/

SHOCKING NEW DISCOVERY: AstraZeneca Generates ‘Severe Capillary Leak Syndrome’ http://thetruereporter.com/shocking-new-discovery-astrazeneca-generates-severe-capillary-leak-syndrome/

Atmospheric Viricides Deployed Into Public Air Spaces And Public Schools: Is This “Epa Approved” Air Safe? https://truthcomestolight.com/atmospheric-viricides-deployed-into-public-air-spaces-and-public-schools-is-this-epa-approved-air-safe/

Food shortages now ‘inevitable’ due to labour crisis, industry warns https://www.thegrocer.co.uk/supermarkets/food-shortages-now-inevitable-due-to-labour-crisis-industry-warns/657227.article

UK meat industry cuts production as Brexit labour shortages bite https://www.ft.com/content/e0663ada-b8e8-40bf-aa85-da518712cfa8

McDonald's french fries, carrots, onions: all of the foods that come from Bill Gates farmland https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/mcdonald-s-french-fries-carrots-onions-all-foods-come-bill-n1270033

Kissinger Quote 1974
https://larouchepub.com/other/1995/2249_kissinger_food.html

Yellen says US economy well on the way to post-COVID recovery https://www.dispatch.com/story/business/2021/06/17/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-says-us-economy-bouncing-back/7718431002/

Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’: https://gadgets.ndtv.com/internet/news/mark-cuban-titan-token-price-cryptocurrency-market-crash-trading-defi-protocol-shark-tank-2466865
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy